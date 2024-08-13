NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Steph Curry
Steph Curry is among the most exciting players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer has led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA Championships and won two MVP awards.
Over the weekend, the 36-year-old captured his first Gold medal when Team USA beat France by a score of 98-87 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Thousands of people have reacted to Curry's epic performance over the final two games of the Olympics (he scored 60 points in that span).
Recently, former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague spoke about Curry on his show (Club 520 Podcast, h/t ClutchPoints).
Teague: "He's the best point guard ever. Top-five player of all time... If he gets another ring, he's definitely up there with Kobe now."
Curry has spent his entire 15-year career with Golden State.
His career averages are 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range in 956 regular season games.
He also leads the NBA with the most three-pointers of all time (3,747).
There is no question (at this point) that he is one of the 12 best players of all time.
As for Teague, he had a solid career that lasted 12 seasons.
The 2021 NBA Champion spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.
His career averages were 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range.