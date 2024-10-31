NBA Champion Makes Shockingly Blunt Bronny James Statement
On Wednesday evening, Bronny James scored his first career NBA points.
The former USC guard finished with two points, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/2 from the field in five minutes of playing time.
That said, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) by a score of 134-110 to fall to 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
After the game, NBA Champion Jeff Teague spoke about Bronny on his podcast (Club 520).
Teague: "When I watch the game, I just don't think he that nice at basketball. I'm not hating... When I watched USC last year, I know he was hurt... But I'm just like, nah... I don't see it."
Bronny has played eight total minutes so far this season.
He is averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field.
The 20-year-old will likely benefit from getting to spend time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers later this year.
Following the Cavs, the Lakers will continue their road trip when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday in Canada.
After two more games against the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) and Memphis Grizzlies (in Tennessee), the Lakers will return home to host Tyrese Maxey the Philadelphia 76ers on November 8 in Los Angeles.
Last season, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games for the Trojans.