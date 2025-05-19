NBA Champion Was Wrong About Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James had an up-and-down rookie season as a pro.
The Los Angeles Lakers guard spent a lot of time going back and forth between the G League (South Bay) and the NBA.
At the start of the season, Bronny was struggled in both the NBA (and G League).
During that period, former NBA Champion Jeff Teague made a bold claim about Bronny (via Club 520 Podcast).
Teague (on October 31, 2024): "When I watch the game, I just don't think he that nice at basketball. I'm not hating... When I watched USC last year, I know he was hurt... But I'm just like, nah... I don't see it."
While Bronny has yet to prove Teague wrong as an NBA player, he completely changed the narrative during his time in the G League.
The 20-year-old finished the (G League) regular season with outstanding averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.
At the very least, he showed he was a good basketball player.
Via @StatMamba (on March 25): "Bronny James is the youngest player in the G League averaging 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG, & 5+ APG."
As for Teague, the 2015 All-Star last played in the league during the 2020-21 season when he won the title with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Wake Forest guard also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves over 12 seasons.