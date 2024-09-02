NBA Champion Jeremy Lin Makes Decision On Basketball Future
Jeremy Lin most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.
He finished the year with the Raptors, who won the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.
The 36-year-old has continued his career overseas (in China and Taiwan).
On Sunday, Lin announced that he will re-sign with the New Taipei Kings (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Lin wrote (via Instagram): "Year 15!
Re-signing w the Kings, excited for an encore w lil bro @joe_linstagram and the homies. As the saying goes, getting to the top isnt easy, staying there’s even harder. It wont be easy defending the title, but we’re excited for the challenge.Grateful to be healthy and for every year I get to play.See you all opening night @newtaipeikings #DefendTheCrown 👑"
Lin spent nine seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
He is most known for his time with the Knicks when he became one of the most famous basketball players in the world.
During the 2012 season, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field in 35 games.
While Lin never became an All-Star, he is going into his 15th season of professional basketball.
In addition, he was a very reliable role player who spent nearly a decade in the NBA (and appeared in 480 regular season games and 25 playoff games).