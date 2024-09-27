Fastbreak

NBA Champion Jeremy Lin Reacts To Derrick Rose News

NBA Champion Jeremy Lin reacted to the news of Derrick Rose retiring.

Ben Stinar

Mar 12, 2012; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin (17) dribbles the ball against Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) during the second half at the United Center. The Bulls defeat the Knicks 104-99. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2012; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin (17) dribbles the ball against Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) during the second half at the United Center. The Bulls defeat the Knicks 104-99. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Derrick Rose stunned the NBA world on Thursday when he announced that he was retiring after 15 seasons.

While Rose hasn't made an All-Star Game in 12 years, he was still among the most popular players in the league.

Via NBA Reporter Chris Haynes: "Derrick Rose sent me a message on his retirement perspective: “Basketball was and always will be my first love. As a teenager, I had a goal of becoming an NBA player, and I achieved that. This isn’t a goodbye to the game I love; it’s a thank you.”"

Many current and former NBA players sent Rose well wishes, and one person who sent out a post was Jeremy Lin.

His Instagram post had over 100,000 likes in 15 hours.

Lin captioned his post: "Congrats on a legendary career @drose 🌹1️⃣ Truly an honor to share the court w you 🫡"

Lin and Rose faced off ten times over their careers.

In those matchups, Lin went 6-4.

NBA
Mar 16, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) drives past New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Brooklyn Nets won 121-110. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images / Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images

Rose finished his final season in the NBA with the Grizzlies.

In 24 games (seven starts), he averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

The 2011 MVP also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

NBA
Nov 13, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) attempts to steal the ball away from Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin (7) during the second half at the United Center. The Chicago Bulls defeat the Charlotte Hornets 102-97. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

As for Lin, he was also an extremely popular NBA star.

The 2019 NBA Champion played nine seasons for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.