NBA Champion Jeremy Lin Reacts To Derrick Rose News
Derrick Rose stunned the NBA world on Thursday when he announced that he was retiring after 15 seasons.
While Rose hasn't made an All-Star Game in 12 years, he was still among the most popular players in the league.
Via NBA Reporter Chris Haynes: "Derrick Rose sent me a message on his retirement perspective: “Basketball was and always will be my first love. As a teenager, I had a goal of becoming an NBA player, and I achieved that. This isn’t a goodbye to the game I love; it’s a thank you.”"
Many current and former NBA players sent Rose well wishes, and one person who sent out a post was Jeremy Lin.
His Instagram post had over 100,000 likes in 15 hours.
Lin captioned his post: "Congrats on a legendary career @drose 🌹1️⃣ Truly an honor to share the court w you 🫡"
Lin and Rose faced off ten times over their careers.
In those matchups, Lin went 6-4.
Rose finished his final season in the NBA with the Grizzlies.
In 24 games (seven starts), he averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.
The 2011 MVP also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
As for Lin, he was also an extremely popular NBA star.
The 2019 NBA Champion played nine seasons for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.