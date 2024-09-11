NBA Champion Jeremy Lin Reveals He Almost Retired From Basketball
Jeremy Lin most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.
He finished that year with averages of 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field in 74 games (four starts).
The Raptors also won the NBA Championship that season.
Lin is still playing overseas and recently re-signed with the New Taipei Kings (they won the the championship last season).
Via Lin's Instagram on September 1: "Year 15! Re-signing w the Kings, excited for an encore w lil bro @joe_linstagram and the homies. As the saying goes, getting to the top isnt easy, staying there’s even harder. It wont be easy defending the title, but we’re excited for the challenge. Grateful to be healthy and for every year I get to play. See you all opening night @newtaipeikings #DefendTheCrown 👑"
In a recent Instagram post, Lin revealed that he almost retired after the 2024 finals.
Via Lin on Monday: "Health is wealth. I said after the Finals, I'd retire if I needed surgery. But for 10 weeks, we worked nonstop, regaining full functionality. Appreciate you @dr.joeysalgado @progressivemotionpt for getting me right and all the way healthy. Excited for year 15."
Lin spent nine seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
He gained a lot of notoriety during his brief stint with the Knicks.
At 36, fans will still get a chance to watch Lin next season in Taiwan.