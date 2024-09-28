NBA Champion Calls Out Lakers Following Timberwolves-Knicks Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a quiet offseason in terms of upgrading the roster.
They are coming off a year where they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs, so there is a lot of pressure on the team to outperform last season's struggles.
On Friday evening, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves had made a blockbuster trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns.
Earlier in the day, the Lakers announced a new addition to their staff.
Via The Lakers: "The Lakers have hired Dr. Vanessa Brooks as head athletic trainer. Dr. Brooks spent the past five seasons as physical therapist and athletic trainer for the Oklahoma City Thunder."
NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins responded to the post.
Perkins wrote: "The NBA is NBA’ing meanwhile the Lakers are hiring their trainers. 😑"
Fans reacted to Perkins.
Via @Real_AEX: "Rob is just waiting for that perfect opportunity to trade 1 first round pick for that all nba caliber player lol."
Via @LakersLead: "??? we’re not allowed to hire a trainer???"
Via @ImJustMeAbel: "That is pure cold 😭"
Via @SkinnySmokeski: "Listen I've been real critical of the lack of improvement in the off-season for this team but this is dumb as hell why even bring us up in this conversation"
Via @KingMeezy11: "They needed to revamp their staff to have quality people in. You're looking at it as a team who wasn't healthy last year and wasn't an organized style team just needs to trade. They need to stay healthy and have an identity. We don't know what kind of team they are healthy"
The Lakers will play their first game on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.