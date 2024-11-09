NBA Champion Makes Bold Kevin Durant Statement After Suns-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Mavs in Dallas, Texas.
The Suns won a thrilling game by a score of 114-113 to improve to 8-1 in their first nine games of the new season.
Via Underdog NBA: "The Suns have now won 6 straight games, each by 6 points or fewer.
It’s just the fifth time in NBA history that’s happened. The first since the 2009-10 Hornets."
Kevin Durant finished with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins sent out a post about Durant.
His post had over 500 likes and 35,000 impressions in 30 minutes.
Perkins wrote: "Best Clutch Player in the League! Suns are 7-0 in the Clutch. My Eyes are telling me that KD is looking like the best player in the NBA!!! Carry on…"
Durant is off to an incredible start to the season.
At 36, he is still an MVP-caliber player.
Via StatMamba: "Kevin Durant this season:
27.6 PPG
6.6 RPG
3.4 APG
55.3% FG
42.9% 3PT
Leading the Suns to an 8-1 record"
The Suns will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings in Arizona.
Durant is in his third season with the franchise.
As for the Mavs, they dropped to 5-4 in their first nine games.