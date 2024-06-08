NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins Reacts To LeBron James Unfollowing Him
On Friday, a lot of fans took notice of NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins being unfollowed by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on social media.
Via NBA Alerts: "👀 LeBron James (KingJames) is no longer following @KendrickPerkins"
The post from NBA Alerts had over 12,000 likes and four million impressions.
On Saturday, Perkins quoted the post from NBA Alerts.
Perkins wrote: "“Everybody didn’t follow Jesus, I’ll be ok”"
His post had over 15,000 likes and 2.9 million impressions in less than three hours.
James unfollowing Perkins was noteworthy because it appeared to happen right after Perkins made remarks about the four-time NBA Champion.
First, James went viral for comments he made about his former teammate Kyrie Irving (via Mind the Game podcast).
James on June 4: "There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. Sitting here watching it, I'm playing like so f***ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be. At the same time, I'm so f***ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore."
Perkins reacted to those comments on ESPN.
Perkins: "Here we go again. Bron weaseling his way into somebody else's moment. Like, this is not about you. Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics. Yet, your so mad and disappointed that you're not Kyrie Irving's running mate anymore. Here we go again."
Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA and was briefly teammates with James for two of those years on the Cleveland Cavaliers.