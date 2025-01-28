NBA Champion Kevin Love Makes Bold Bronny James Comment
Bronny James is coming off an outstanding performance for the South Bay Lakers.
The former USC guard had 31 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
After the game, his father (LeBron James) made a post to Instagram that had over 680,000 likes.
LeBron captioned his post: "🤴🏾 “The Man In The Arena”. Rumble Young Man Rumble! @bronny 🤎"
In one of the slides, LeBron posted Bronny's postgame interview.
Bronny (h/t NBA on ESPN): "I'm just trying to get my confidence back. That's all. I'm just trying to go out, play my game, learn from every game. While I'm not playing in the G, learning from the Lakers, learning from my vets and keep trying to be myself. It's been working recently. I'm happy with my results right now... I'm having fun. Anytime I'm playing basketball. Anytime I'm out here breathing, anytime I'm out here walking, I'm having fun and I'm grateful. I'm down to earth. I'm grateful for everything that's been given to me."
One person who was a big fan of the interview was Miami Heat forward Kevin Love.
The 2016 NBA Champion left a comment on LeBron's post that had over 7,000 likes.
He wrote: "Interview is everything.
Humble.
Self-aware. Comfortable in his own skin. Workers attitude. Growth mindset.
Love this."
Love was teammates with LeBron for four seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They made the NBA Finals every year (and won the 2016 title over the Golden State Warriors).