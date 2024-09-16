NBA Champion Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Prediction
Anthony Edwards is one of the best young superstars in the NBA.
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard finished last year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He is also coming off a summer where he helped lead Team USA to the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Monday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins made the bold prediction that Edwards will be the 2025 MVP (via NBA Today).
Perkins: "Anthony Edwards is out to go get his. He wants to win, but this year I wouldn't be surprised if he leads the league in scoring... He's not waiting on anyone. I know he wants to win a championship, he has said that time and time again, but Anthony Edwards also wants to stack up those individual accolades. Anthony Edwards also wants to be the future face of the NBA."
Considering the Timberwolves are one of the best teams in the NBA, there is an excellent chance to believe that Edwards can win MVP.
At just 23, he is only going to continue to getting better every season.
The Timberwolves are coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.
They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
On October 22, the Timberwolves will play their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.