NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About 76ers Star Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid is among the best players in the NBA.
The 2023 MVP is coming off a year where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
That said, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers will sign nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.
George is coming off a season where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Therefore, they now have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA with George, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Following the news, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins spoke about Embiid (via ESPN).
Perkins: "Joel Embiid is under the most pressure when it comes down to guys at least this season. He's the guy that's under the most pressure when it comes down to superstars. I'm not saying he needs to win a championship, but at bare minimum, he's gotta reach the conference finals."
Embiid has played eight seasons in the NBA (all with the 76ers).
While they have been a consistent team, the 76ers have been unable to reach the Eastern Conference finals in that span.
The 76ers finished the 2023-24 regular season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.