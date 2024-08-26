NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar is one of the most skilled players the game has ever seen.
While he has had an up-and-down prime, he is coming off a season where he reached the NBA Finals for the third time in his 13-year career.
Recently, NBA Champion Nick Young sent out an intriguing post about Irving.
Young wrote: "Kyrie is the Kobe to curry mj ppl scared to say he’s better .. 👀"
Many fans reacted to his post.
Via @CookoutFtLOs: "Kyrie wasn’t gonna get you a ring like 30 did bro cmon"
Via @BostonJmo: "He’s more skilled overall as a player but Curry clears fam"
Via @30Agenda: "Kyrie doesn’t have a first option ring"
Via @MykellthePG: "Kyrie may be better but Curry has had the greater career easily"
Via @30Agenda: "Kyrie is the Clyde Drexler to Curry’s Mj let’s be serious"
Via @jchjch32: "Steph has too much burner you saw most of it live rs. He made YOU a champion"
Via @_Teeay_: "Nick young,Gilbert Arenas,Tracy McGrady and Evan Turner have been competing to see who’s the biggest Steph hater"
Via @jquealf: "don’t know wym but i’ll def take kyrie over steph"
Irving is coming off a season where he averaged 25.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The 2016 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.