NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Kyrie Irving

NBA Champion Nick Young sent out a post (via X) about Mavs star Kyrie Irving.

Ben Stinar

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Kyrie Irving will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar is one of the most skilled players the game has ever seen.

While he has had an up-and-down prime, he is coming off a season where he reached the NBA Finals for the third time in his 13-year career.

Recently, NBA Champion Nick Young sent out an intriguing post about Irving.

Young wrote: "Kyrie is the Kobe to curry mj ppl scared to say he’s better .. 👀"

Many fans reacted to his post.

Via @CookoutFtLOs: "Kyrie wasn’t gonna get you a ring like 30 did bro cmon"

Via @BostonJmo: "He’s more skilled overall as a player but Curry clears fam"

Via @30Agenda: "Kyrie doesn’t have a first option ring"

Via @MykellthePG: "Kyrie may be better but Curry has had the greater career easily"

Via @30Agenda: "Kyrie is the Clyde Drexler to Curry’s Mj let’s be serious"

Via @jchjch32: "Steph has too much burner you saw most of it live rs. He made YOU a champion"

Via @_Teeay_: "Nick young,Gilbert Arenas,Tracy McGrady and Evan Turner have been competing to see who’s the biggest Steph hater"

Via @jquealf: "don’t know wym but i’ll def take kyrie over steph"

Irving is coming off a season where he averaged 25.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.

The 2016 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

