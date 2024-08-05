NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama
After just one season in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is seen by many as a potential all-time great player.
Most recently, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins predicted that Wembanyama would win three titles before the end of his career (h/t ClutchPoints, Via ESPN).
Perkins: "I believe he will win three championships when it's all said and done. It's not going to be easy though. He's still going to share a league with Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant and these young bulls that are coming for the same goal... If healthy, he's going to win three championships."
Wembanyama finished his rookie year with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He was named as the 2024 Rookie of The Year.
Wembanyama wrote on Instagram after the season: "I would’ve never been able to do this alone.
This one is for my teammates, for the entire staff from trainers to coaches, from the chef at the cafeteria to the ushers at the arena every night, for the Spurs organization, for the best fans in the world having our back winning or losing. And last but not least for the city of San Antonio, I found a home here. Thank you all."
The Spurs finished the year as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for five straight seasons, but the franchise has also won five titles since 1999.