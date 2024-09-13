NBA Champion Makes Bold New York Knicks Statement
The New York Knicks have been one of the best stories in the NBA over the past few years.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Recently, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins made a bold statement about the Knicks (via NBA Today).
Perkins: "My bold take is that the New York Knicks are going to have the best record. Not just in the Eastern Confernece. In the entire NBA in the regular season. They're going to have the best record in the league."
The only problem for the Knicks last season was the team's health, so if they are able to have all their stars on the floor, then Perkins' prediction could end up coming true.
In addition, they landed Mikal Bridges (via the Brooklyn Nets) in a blockbuster trade over the offseason.
NBA legend Magic Johnson applauded the trade when it happened.
Via Johnson on June 26: "Mikal Bridges traded to the Knicks. Wow, hats off to Leon Rose and William Wesley aka World Wide Wes! This trade changes the landscape in the Eastern Conference. Now, the Knicks will challenge the Celtics for first place in the East while putting pressure on the Sixers and Bucks to improve!"
The Knicks also have Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.
Their biggest loss of the offseason was when Isaiah Hartenstein left the team (via free agency) for the Oklahoma City Thunder.