NBA Champion Makes Bold Prediction For Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies had been one of the best young teams in the NBA heading into the 2023-24 season.
However, they dealt with injuries that derailed their season, and they went just 27-55, which had them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
On Tuesday, the NBA Cup schedule was announced.
The Grizzlies will open up with matchups against the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins thinks that the Grizzlies will win the entire tournament.
Perkins: "I'm going with the Memphis Grizzlies. I think they're going to win it all when comes it down to the NBA cup... The guy who I'm looking at the most on the Memphis Grizzlies (who we don't talk about enough) is Marcus Smart. Marcus Smart just witnessed a team that he was on. A team that drafted him win the NBA Championship. You don't think he's gonna come back pissed off this season? You don't think he's gonna come back the ultimate leader for that young Memphis Grizzlies team and lead those guys and show them the real way of how to be professional... I'm telling you that cup belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies."
Smart only appeared in 20 games last season, so he is one of the most intriguing players on the team heading into the new year.
In addition, they are led by superstar Ja Morant, 2023 Defensive Player of The Year Jaren Jackson Jr. and sharpshooter Desmond Bane.
Prior to last season, the Grizzlies had made the NBA playoffs for three straight years.