NBA Champion Makes Bold Statement About Ja Morant
Ja Morant is one of the best young stars in the NBA.
He finished last season with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
However, the two-time NBA All-Star only appeared in nine games due to injury and suspension.
Recently, ESPN's Richard Jefferson named Ja Morant as the player he's most looking at to have a comeback season in 2025 (via NBA Today).
Jefferson: "They were the Oklahoma City Thunder two seasons ago... Don't forget who Ja Morant is... This is a young group that just needed to get healthy."
Fans reacted to Jefferson's quote on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).
Via @ErrorPC_: "The league ain’t ready"
Via @ddpage369: "7’4 Center Zach Edey as Ja Morant’s defensive protection deep in the paint and a lob dunker off Ja Morant’s passes. 👍 No less than a #5 Seed."
Via @TingusPingusOG: "ja and smart gonna surprise a lot of people"
Morant has spent five seasons in the NBA (all with Memphis).
Prior to last year, the Grizzlies had made the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons.
Morant leads a roster that also features Desmond Bane, Derrick Rose, Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries last season.
They finished as the 13th seed in the Western Confernece with a 27-55 record.
If the Grizzlies can remain healthy, they will be seen as a contender to make the Western Conference finals.