NBA Champion Makes Bold Statement About Luka Doncic
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Mavs are coming off a 106-99 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 (also at home).
Luka Doncic fouled out of the game with over four minutes left, and his defense has been a hot topic over the last two days.
On Friday, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins made a bold statement about Doncic on ESPN's First Take.
Molly Qerim: "Has Luka hurt his stock in these Finals?"
Perkins: "Hell yeah, he has. Before the Finals started, all we heard was, was Luka the best player in the league? He needed to complete the mission in order to get that crown. We have to pump the brakes, especially when it comes to anointing players as being the best players in the league. When it comes down to being the best player in the league, what these Finals have shown us is that it's two sides of the basketball."
Perkins also added: "Just a couple weeks ago we were talking about him being the best player in the league, being the best player in the series. He's far from that right now because of the defensive side of the ball and him being a defensive liability and just not putting forth the effort."
Doncic finished Game 3 with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.
If the Mavs win Game 4, the teams will head to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.