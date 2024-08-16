NBA Champion Makes Bold Statement About Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama has already proven that he has the potential to be among the greatest players of all time.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.
People around the NBA continue to make statements about how impressed they are with the San Antonio Spurs star.
Back in July, NBA Champion Chauncey Billups made a bold statement about Wembanyama winning Defensive Player of The Year (via Sheed & Tyler, h/t BasketNews).
Billups: "The next 10 going to Wemby. That's over with. It's over. It's a wrap."
In addition to being one of the best point guards of all time, Billups is currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Last season, they faced off against Wembanyama twice and lost both matchups.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year averaged 26.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range in those two games.
Based on the way that Wembanyama played, it's no surprise that Billups has such high praise for the young center.
As for Billups, he played 17 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.
The Hall of Famer helped lead the Pistons to the 2004 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.