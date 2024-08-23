NBA Champion Makes Bold Trae Young Statement
Trae Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA and has yet to hit his prime at just 25.
The former Oklahoma superstar is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
While the Atlanta Hawks have already traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, former NBA star Jeff Teague is a big believer in the Hawks keeping Young.
Teague (via Club 520 Podcast): "You can't trade Trae Young. You gotta still put butts in the seat. He's must-see TV... Atlanta loves him. The fans like him. You can't do that. Not right now."
Young is already one of the best players in the history of the Hawks franchise.
The three-time NBA All-Star has led them to the playoffs three times and they reched the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.
His career averages are 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 407 games.
Via NBA History on January 15: "By reaching 10K points in today’s game, Trae Young becomes the fastest player in terms of games played to reach 10K points, 3.5K assists, and 1K 3PM in NBA history, doing so in 390 career games.
Previously the five fastest players to reach these totals were:
Stephen Curry (513 games)
Damian Lillard (553 games)
Baron Davis (590 games)
Tim Hardaway (605 games)
Kyrie Irving (611 games)"
Last season, the Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.