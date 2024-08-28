NBA Champion Makes Honest LeBron James Quote That Went Viral
Jeff Teague had a very productive career as a point guard in the NBA.
While he was never a superstar, Teague made one All-Star Game and appeared in 87 NBA playoff games.
Recently, Teague spoke about his matchups with LeBron James (via 520 Club Podcast), and his quote went viral on social media (h/t ClutchPoints).
Teague: "I've never won a playoff game against him. I've been in four series with this man. I got swept four times... One time we was up 30... I’m like, I finally beat this dude. He walking at halftime said, ‘We good, we good, everybody, keep their head up’… I said it’s over."
The most notable playoff matchup between Teague and James was in 2015.
Teague was on the Atlanta Hawks team that was the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
After defeating the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards in the first two rounds, the Hawks were swept by James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That season, Teague was an NBA All-Star and averaged 15.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 73 games.
In addition to the Hawks, Teague also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
He was able to win an NBA Championship in his final season (2021) with the Bucks.
As for James, he is still among the best players in the league despite the fact that he will turn 40 in the middle of next season.
The four-time NBA Champion is entering his 21st season.