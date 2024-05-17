NBA Champion Nick Young Leaves Bold Comment On Dwight Howards's Instagram Post
Dwight Howard is one of the greatest players of all time and has become very active on social media.
Recently, (after the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 5 to the Denver Nuggets), Howard made a post to Instagram with himself photoshopped into a Timberwolves uniform.
Howard captioned his post (on May 15): "Wolves in …. 😣 #nba#playoffs#basketball"
There were over 77,000 likes and 500 comments on his post.
One person who left a comment was NBA Champion Nick Young.
Young wrote: "On everything anyone who’s trying to win a ship need you on the team"
Howard responded: "@swaggyp1 I just be joking 😂 but you onto something"
Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
That season, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.
He has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards over 18 seasons.
The three-time Defensive Player of The Year will have an excellent chance to make the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Timberwolves responded in Game 6 with a 115-70 victory over the Nuggets (on their home floor).
Game 7 will now be on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
After Game 6, Howard sent out a post on X with his prediction for Game 7.
Howard wrote: "Everytime I give out my advice the outcome change 😆 Minnesota in 7!"