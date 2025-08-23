NBA Champion Pau Gasol Sends Love To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
Pau Gasol is one of the best forwards in NBA history.
He will forever be linked to Kobe Bryant due to the fact that the star duo led the Los Angeles Lakers to back-to-back titles from 2009-10.
On Saturday, Bryant would have turned 47.
One person who sent a message to the former Lakers superstar was Gasol.
His Instagram post had over 31,000 likes in two hours.
Gasol Wrote: "Happy Birthday, hermano. I miss you and love you always ❤️"
Many fans sent love to Gasol in the comments.
@kobehighlight_: "Nothing’s been the same since. We miss you Mamba. 💜💛"
@d_villarr9: "I want a friend that looks at me the way Pau looked at Kobe 😢🔥❤️good times 🙌"
@malia0859: "Awwww 😢😢😢😢 the saddest day ever when he died with his daughter 😢 Happy Birthday Kobe boy do we all miss you 😢 ❤️"
@mamaa_.12: "Happy Birthday Kobe🕊️🏀❤️, we miss you so much."
@pablobravo.eventlab (translated to English): "How great you are, Pau! Every time you post a message from this guy true friendship is appreciated. 😍 Miss Kobe ❤️"