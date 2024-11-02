NBA Champion Calls Out San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama is among the most notable players in the NBA in just his second season.
After winning the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award, many believe that the 20-year-old could make the NBA All-Star Game as soon as this season.
Earlier this week, Wembanyama had a tough game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished with six points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 1/5 from the field in 27 minutes.
After that performance, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins spoke about Wembanyama on NBA Today.
Perkins: "The greatest draft prospect since LeBron James. The guy that was supposed to go to San Antonio and save the organization... He's not on the verge of this season of showing that, and he's struggling... I would rather you get away from being Kevin Durant and start being more like a Giannis Antetokounmpo."
Wembanyama did an excellent job of rebounding on Thursday against the Utah Jazz.
The Spurs won by a score of 106-88, and he finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Victor Wembanyama is the only player younger than 22 years old with a 5x5 game
He has two — he's only 20."
The Spurs are 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
They will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves.