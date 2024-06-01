NBA Champion Makes Bold Statement About Luka Doncic Before Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
They are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
Luka Doncic finished Game 5 with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many people are now talking about giving Doncic the imaginary "best player in the world" title.
Recently, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins made a bold statement about Doncic (via ESPN's Get Up).
Perkins: "Is Luka a top five player in the NBA? He is. But he still has to complete the mission of wining the NBA championship before we anoint him of being the best player in the world."
Doncic finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and they beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before defeating Minnesota).
Doncic is only in his sixth season in the NBA.
He has been to the Conference Finals twice in the previous three seasons, and this will be his first time in the NBA Finals.
At just 25, he has already proven to a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.