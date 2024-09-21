NBA Champion Makes Bold Statement On Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off an abysmal season where they dealt with injuries to nearly all the key players on their roster.
However (if healthy), there is reason to be believe that they can be one of the best teams in the NBA next season.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins has been very fond of the Grizzlies, and he recently spoke about the team (via NBA Today).
Perkins: "I believe that the Memphis Grizzlies have the potential and are going to be a top-three team in the Western Conference... Ja Morant. Let's not forget who he is... When you talk about one of the top players in the game that's him... This team is going to come back on a mission."
In 2023 (when the Grizzlies were healthy), they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
Since that season, they have also added veterans Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose to the roster.
Not to mention the fact that Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are only just starting to hit the primes of their career.
There is also a lot of excitement about rookie center Zach Edey.
Edey is coming off a season (for Purdue) where he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 62.3% from the field in 39 games.
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 23 when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.