NBA Champion Point Guard Is Still A Free Agent
Kyle Lowry is coming off a season where he played for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.
The 2019 NBA Champion finished his year with averages of 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
This summer, Lowry became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Through the first five days of free agency, he remains unsigned.
While Lowry's decision could take some time, there are likely many teams with interest in adding him to their roster for the 2024-25 season.
Recently, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that the Suns could be interested in Lowry.
Via Gambadoro: "By the way total long shot here because of the vet min issue but I would not doubt if they are still interested in Kyle Lowry - can’t rule that out yet. And yes still working on Okogie."
Lowry was initially the 24th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.
In addition to the 76ers and Heat, he has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies over 18 seasons.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the feild and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,138 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 136 playoff games (101 starts) and helped the Raptors win the 2019 title over the Golden State Warriors.