NBA Champion Point Guard Is Still A Free Agent
Patty Mills is coming off a year where he played for the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
He finished the season with averages of 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.1% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
This summer, Mills became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 13, he still remains unsigned.
Mills was the 55th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and has played 15 seasons in the league for the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.
His career averages are 8.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 892 regular season games.
The 2014 NBA Champion has also appeared in 98 playoff games (11 starts).
While Mills is far from his prime at 35, he has a lot of experience that could be a good addition to many teams.
In addition, he shot 40.0% from the three-point range as recently as the 2021-22 season.
Mills finished the 2023-24 season with Miami.
They were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
After defeating the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, the Heat lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
That said, six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler did not play in the playoffs.