Fastbreak

NBA Champion Point Guard Is Still A Free Agent

A recent Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks player is a free agent.

Ben Stinar

Mar 27, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs players (from left to right) LaMarcus Aldridge, and Danny Green, and Pau Gasol, and David Lee, and Patty Mills, and Kawhi Leonard, and Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili (20) watch on the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs players (from left to right) LaMarcus Aldridge, and Danny Green, and Pau Gasol, and David Lee, and Patty Mills, and Kawhi Leonard, and Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili (20) watch on the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Patty Mills is coming off a year where he played for the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

He finished the season with averages of 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.1% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.

This summer, Mills became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On July 13, he still remains unsigned.

Patty Mill
Dec 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills (8) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Mills was the 55th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and has played 15 seasons in the league for the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

His career averages are 8.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 892 regular season games.

The 2014 NBA Champion has also appeared in 98 playoff games (11 starts).

Patty Mills
Nov 24, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to guard Patty Mills (8) in the third quarter during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

While Mills is far from his prime at 35, he has a lot of experience that could be a good addition to many teams.

In addition, he shot 40.0% from the three-point range as recently as the 2021-22 season.

Patty Mills
Mar 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mills finished the 2023-24 season with Miami.

They were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

After defeating the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, the Heat lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

That said, six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler did not play in the playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.