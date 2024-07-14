NBA Champion Point Guard Says New York Knicks Didn't Want Him
The New York Knicks have become synonymous with the Villanova Wildcats.
Last season, they had Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Ryan Arcidiacono.
Now, the Knicks have added Mikal Bridges (via trade) with the Brooklyn Nets.
However, one former Villanova star says that the Knicks didn't want to add him.
Kyle Lowry was recently at a golf event and responded to the P.A. announcer's introduction (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area & CA).
Announcer: "He opted against joining the Villanova Knicks this year. Please welcome Kyle Lowry!"
Lowry: "They didn't want me."
It's unclear how serious Lowry was being about the Knicks, but he was a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
He spent the 2023-24 season playing for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers and ended up re-signing with Philadelphia.
Via 76ers PR on July 12: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed 18-year NBA veteran, six-time All-Star, and Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Lowry spent two seasons at Villanova before being drafted with the 24th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.
He has also played for the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies over 18 seasons.
The 2019 NBA Champion has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,138 regular season games.