NBA Champion Reveals Who Should Be The Next Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing year where they finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They reached the Western Confernece Finals in 2023, but ended up losing in the first round of the 2024 postseason to the Denver Nuggets (in five games).
Following the conclusion of their season, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham.
Recently, NBA Champion (and former Laker) Nick Young revealed who he thinks should be the next person to coach the Lakers.
Young wrote: "Sam Cassell should be the lakers next head coach"
Cassell played 15 seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.
The former All-Star has career averages of 15.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range over 993 regular season games.
He has also won three NBA Championships with the Rockets (twice) and Celtics (once).
Currently, Cassell is an assistant coach for the Celtics.
As for Young, he played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 720 regular season games.
He was with Golden State when they won the 2018 NBA Championship.