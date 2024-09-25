NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis has proven that he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.
That said, many believe that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could be even better than he already is due to his incredible talent.
Davis finished last season with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 76 games.
Recently, ESPN's Richard Jefferson spoke about Davis (via NBA Today).
Jefferson: "AD is in his prime. If he ends his career. In my opinion, he will be the most talented player to end his career without an MVP or a Defensive Player of the Year. He needs to be in that conversation this season."
Jefferson makes a good point that a lot of fans would agree with.
Davis is a rare player who is elite on both offense and defense.
Early in his career, Davis was unable to make a deep postseason run with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Over the previous five seasons (with the Lakers), he has been able to win an NBA Championship (and reach the Western Conference finals twice).
If Davis can remain healthy (and the Lakers are an elite team), then there is no question he will end up in MVP discussions.
At 31, he is running out of time to have an iconic regular season that lands him with an MVP (or Defensive Player of The Year Award).
His career averages are 24.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field in 736 games.