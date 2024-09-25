Fastbreak

NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Anthony Davis

Richard Jefferson spoke about Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis.

Ben Stinar

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts to a foul during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts to a foul during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis has proven that he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

That said, many believe that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could be even better than he already is due to his incredible talent.

Davis finished last season with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 76 games.

Recently, ESPN's Richard Jefferson spoke about Davis (via NBA Today).

Jefferson: "AD is in his prime. If he ends his career. In my opinion, he will be the most talented player to end his career without an MVP or a Defensive Player of the Year. He needs to be in that conversation this season."

Jefferson makes a good point that a lot of fans would agree with.

Davis is a rare player who is elite on both offense and defense.

Anthony Davis
Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up before game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Early in his career, Davis was unable to make a deep postseason run with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Over the previous five seasons (with the Lakers), he has been able to win an NBA Championship (and reach the Western Conference finals twice).

If Davis can remain healthy (and the Lakers are an elite team), then there is no question he will end up in MVP discussions.

At 31, he is running out of time to have an iconic regular season that lands him with an MVP (or Defensive Player of The Year Award).

His career averages are 24.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field in 736 games.

