NBA Champion Rips Denver Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
With the loss, the defending NBA Champions have now been eliminated from the playoffs.
After the game, head coach Michael Malone had a viral interaction with a reporter (h/t HoopCentral).
Reporter: "How hard is it just absorb a loss like this after going ahead by 20?"
Malone: "The seasons over. That's what's hard. F**k being up 20. The seasons over. You don't understand that. The seasons over. It's hard. Stupid a** questions."
After the interaction, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins quoted the post with one word.
His post had over 33,000 likes and two million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Perkins wrote: "Classless"
Malone has been the coach of the Nuggets for nine seasons.
The Nuggets finished this past regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
However, the loss to the Timberwolves was a big disappointment, because they had a 3-2 lead in the series (and led Game 7 by 20 points in the third quarter).
As for Perkins, he played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field in 782 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 143 NBA playoff games.