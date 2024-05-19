NBA Champion Rips New York Knicks Fans After Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 130-109 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks had led 3-2, but lost the final two games of the series.
Injuries played a significant role, but the Pacers were also the better team for a large portion of the series.
After the game, NBA legend Paul Pierce sent out a post on X that got a lot of attention.
Pierce wrote: "Yall Knick fans are delusional stfu and get over it ya season is over deal wit it .Good yr tho"
The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They had an impressive year, and beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Ultimately, playing without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson (and OG Anunoby) ended up being too much to overcome.
As for Pierce, he is one of the best players of all time.
The Hall of Famer spent the majority of his career with the Boston Celtics, but also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers (over his final years)
His career averages are 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
He helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over the Los Angeles Lakers.