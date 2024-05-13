NBA Champion Rips Rudy Gobert After Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 115-107 to tie up the series at 2-2.
After the game, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a post on X about Rudy Gobert.
Via Perkins: "I just don’t understand how Gobert go from DPOY to a defensive liability. I mean damn!"
Gobert was recently named the Defensive Player of The Year for the fourth time in his career.
He finished Sunday's loss with 11 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves had won the first two games of the series in Denver, but the Nuggets were able to respond with two victories in Minnesota.
Game 5 will now be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Mavs with Game 4 on Monday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Gobert is in his second season with the Timberwolves after spending the first nine years of his careeer with the Utah Jazz.
He is coming off a strong regular season where he averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference.