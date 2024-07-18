NBA Champion Says He Declined Getting Traded To Los Angeles Lakers
Jeff Teague was once among the best point guards in the NBA.
The former Wake Forest star played 12 seasons and made the 2015 NBA All-Star Game.
Recently, Teague was on Gil's Arena and revealed that he declined an opportunity to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Teague: "They called me was like, 'The Lakers gonna trade for you.' I don't want to go to L.A. I looked at the taxes and all that; I'm like, no. Don't want to go there. Nah, I don't want to go there. I didn't have enough money for a crib I wanted out there."
Teague was the 19th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
During the prime of his career, he would have been an intriguing point guard for Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.
He had excellent handles and was able to facilitate an offense with other star players.
The longest tenure of Teague's career came with the Atlanta Hawks, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career (he was also on the Hawks during his final year).
They made the NBA playoffs in all seven years and reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2015.
In addition to the Hawks, Teague spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
His career averages were 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 826 regular season games.
He won the 2021 NBA Championship with the Bucks.