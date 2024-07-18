Fastbreak

NBA Champion Says He Declined Getting Traded To Los Angeles Lakers

A 2021 NBA Champion revealed he declined to get traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Dec 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Teague was once among the best point guards in the NBA.

The former Wake Forest star played 12 seasons and made the 2015 NBA All-Star Game.

Recently, Teague was on Gil's Arena and revealed that he declined an opportunity to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Teague: "They called me was like, 'The Lakers gonna trade for you.' I don't want to go to L.A. I looked at the taxes and all that; I'm like, no. Don't want to go there. Nah, I don't want to go there. I didn't have enough money for a crib I wanted out there."

Teague was the 19th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

During the prime of his career, he would have been an intriguing point guard for Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

He had excellent handles and was able to facilitate an offense with other star players.

Nov 18, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers fans react after Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) makes a basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (0) is shown on the play in the fourth quarter of their game at Philips Arena. The Lakers won 114-109. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The longest tenure of Teague's career came with the Atlanta Hawks, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career (he was also on the Hawks during his final year).

They made the NBA playoffs in all seven years and reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2015.

Apr 29, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett (5) and point guard Rajon Rondo (9) battle for a rebound with Atlanta Hawks point guard Jeff Teague (0) and power forward Josh Smith (5) during the second half of game one in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 83-74. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the Hawks, Teague spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

His career averages were 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 826 regular season games.

He won the 2021 NBA Championship with the Bucks.

