NBA Champion Says Kawhi Leonard Should Request A Trade From Clippers
Kawhi Leonard is coming off his fourth season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The former San Diego State star finished the year with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Despite the team having a loaded roster that also featured Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, the Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that George has left the Clippers to sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: Free agent F Paul George has agreed on a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. George committed in a meeting with Sixers officials and returns East to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of an NBA title."
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins (who is also an NBA Champion) believes that Leonard should request a trade from the Clippers.
Perkins via ESPN: "If I'm Kawhi Leonard, I would ask to get out of there."
Leonard has a long injury history, but he has been able to win two NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
Perkins also added: "He knows what a championship team looks like, and damn it, that's not one of them."
Leonard has played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Clippers, Raptors and Spurs.
He is a two-time NBA Finals MVP.