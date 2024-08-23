NBA Champion The Miami Heat Must Consider Signing
Talen Horton-Tucker is coming off his fifth season in the NBA (and his second playing for the Utah Jazz).
He finished the year with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.
This summer, the 2020 NBA Champion became a free agent who is currently available to sign with any team in the league.
I believe the Miami Heat should take a chance on the 23-year-old.
Why?
The Heat are known to be able to get the best out of their role players.
Horton-Tucker was the 46th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and it was initially a huge surprise when he was able to play a key role for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Despite the fact that he is already a five-year veteran, he is still so young that he could easily develop into a better player over the next few seasons.
The Heat were among the lowest scoring teams in the NBA last season (109.1 PPG).
At this point in free agency, Horton-Tucker could likely be signed for a veteran's minimum contract (so there would be no risk).
He would provide instant scoring (off the bench) for the Heat.
The former Iowa State star has career averages of 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 247 games.
Last season, the Heat were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.