NBA Champion Thinks Kevin Durant Could Join The Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards is among the best young stars in the NBA.
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is coming off a year where he led the franchise to their first Western Conference finals appearance since the 2004 season.
He also just won his first career Gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Edwards has been open about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant being his favorite player of all time.
He got to spend a lot of time with the 2014 MVP as a teammate in Paris.
On Monday, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins said that he thinks he could see superstars from Team USA join forces in the NBA (via ESPN's First Take).
Perkins: "While guys were over there in Paris, guys were breaking bread together, guys were having conversations together. This next NBA season is going to be interesting. If things don't go as planned with the Los Angeles Lakers, if things don't go as planned with the Golden State Warriors or things don't go as planned with the Phoenix Suns. All of them are in the same conference... After this NBA season, we might see some moving parts. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a reunion with Steph Curry and KD or LeBron James and Steph actually making it happen, or we see Kevin Durant go to Minnesota with Anthony Edwards because we saw they had a signature handshake. Those relationships happen, man."
Durant will turn 36 next month, but he still remains among the best players in the NBA.
On the other hand, Edwards is only 23 and has yet to reach his prime.