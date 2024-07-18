NBA Champion Thinks The Warriors Should Trade For Former All-Star
Brandon Ingram is one of the best forwards in the NBA.
He is coming off another solid season for the New Orleans Pelicans where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Recently, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins made the claim that the Golden State Warriors should make an attempt to trade for the 2020 All-Star (h/t ClutchPoints).
Perkins: "I would like to see Brandon Ingram because we know that the Pelicans are listening to offers; go to the Golden State Warriors. I think Brandon Ingram alongside Draymond Green and Steph Curry not only would do wonders for him, but that would do wonders for the Golden State Warriors."
Ingram has only one season left on his contract, which makes him an extremely intriguing topic for trade discussion.
If the Pelicans do not sign him to an extension, than Ingram can become a free available to join any team in the NBA next summer.
Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
He has played eight seasons in the league for the Los Angeles Lakers (and Pelicans).
His career averages are 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 477 regular season games.
The Warriors finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.