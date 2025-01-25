NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Makes Bold Statement About Duke Star Cooper Flagg
Duke superstar Cooper Flagg continues to get a lot of hype as the potential first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
In a recent press conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about Flagg being a potential face of the league.
Silver: "The last person I want to put pressure on is Cooper Flagg, but he looks pretty spectacular so far."
Flagg turned 18 last month.
Right now, he is averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on December 10: "Cooper Flagg has been every bit as good as advertised, coming up huge in high-profile games demonstrating the myriad ways he affects winning. His unwavering confidence and aggressiveness have been impressive in big moments, helping him maintain his standing atop our board."
Flagg has helped lead Duke to a 16-2 record in their first 18 games of the season.
They most recently beat Boston College (on the road) by a score of 88-63.
Flagg finished with 28 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/14 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via DraftKings Network: "Cooper Flagg is having a HISTORIC freshman season
He is the second player in the last 25 years (Ben Simmons) to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks"
Duke will visit Wake Forest on Saturday.
They have won 12 straight games.