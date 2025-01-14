NBA Draft Guru Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Statement After 42-Point Game
On Saturday, Cooper Flagg led the Duke Blue Devils to an 86-78 victory over Notre Dame.
Flagg exploded for 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/14 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
After the big game, ESPN's Jonathan Givony spoke highly of the 18-year-old.
Givony: "He has no off-switch. This guy is a total a**-kicker. Everything he does is full speed, 110%. He has a different mentality than most guys and he's going to be a difference-maker from day one on a bad team... It's infectious the way that he practices and the way that he plays... He's a complete player who will be a difference-maker from the NBA in day one."
Flagg is now averaging 19.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Via StatMamba: "Cooper Flagg today:
42 PTS
6 REB
7 AST
97.8% TS
First player in NCAA history to reach these numbers in a single game"
Duke improved to 14-2 in their first 16 games (and they have won ten straight).
Following their victory over Notre Dame, they will host Miami on Tuesday in North Carolina.
Via Complex Sports: "Cooper Flagg becomes the first Duke player to score 40+ points in a game since JJ Redick in 2006 🔥"
Flagg is seen by many as the player who will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.