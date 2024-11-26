NBA Draft Prospect Ace Bailey Makes Honest Cooper Flagg Assessment
The 2025 NBA Draft is expected to be among the best in years, as there are several prospects viewed as potential All-Stars.
Bleacher Report has Cooper Flagg (Duke) and Ace Bailey (Rutgers) as the top two picks in their mock draft.
Recently, Bailey spoke about Flagg during an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.
Bailey: "He a great a player. Does it all. Defense, offense. He's a great player. One thing, when we did play together at USA, he's got great vision. He can pass, he can shoot, he can do it all."
For many NBA (and college basketball fans), they will enjoy hearing Bailey speak about Flagg.
They are both seen as players that could change the trajectory of whichever franchise is lucky enough to select them next summer.
Via Evan Sidery on November 21: "Ace Bailey is going to give Cooper Flagg a competitive run for the No. 1 overall pick.
Not many prospects have this type of shot-making ability to go with Bailey’s physical traits.
Many NBA executives believe Bailey is in a similar tier as Flagg."
Bailey is currently averaging 19.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 47.6% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in his first three games.
The Scarlet Knights are 4-1.
On the other hand, Flagg is averaging 17.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 26.1% from the three-point range in five games.
The Blue Devils are 4-1.