NBA Fan Ejected From Suns-Lakers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Palm Springs, California.
The Lakers are playing their second preseason game, while this is the first time the Suns have stepped on the floor this season.
Most preseason games do not get a lot of attention, but the fact that LeBron and Bronny James made history got a lot of eyes on the contest.
During the second half, a fan got ejected from the game.
Via Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times: "Action stops as a fan is ejected for trying to shoot the ball from behind the basket. After a delay (including LeBron playfully signaling for him to be tossed) the fan resisted as security tried to get him out of the building"
Many fans reacted.
@ohnohedidnt24: "Delay in the Lakers game as a fan apparently got ejected
LeBron and the Lakers were having a good laugh about it on the bench"
Complex Sports: "KD after a fan was ejected 🤣
“GET THE F*CK OUT” 😭😭😭"
@guythanosddd: "What it's like being a Dodgers fan in October"
@LADEig: "A fan was ejected from the game for trying to shoot the ball from behind the basket 💀
Even LeBron was signaling for him to get out 🤣"
@Sabali_fornow: "Why is he ejected for that tho lol"
The Lakers will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they host Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, the Suns will open up the year with a matchup against James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California on October 23.