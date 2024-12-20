NBA Fan Runs On Court During Knicks-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the New York Knicks at the Target Center.
During the game, two fans attempted to run onto the floor (one was able to make it).
Via @SneakerReporter: "Wow a fan just ran on the court UNREAL"
Moments like that can be dangerous, so security was able to get them off the floor in a hurry.
Many people reacted to the incident.
Phil Mackey🎙: "OK, so a fan just ran onto the court and got arrested.
She was presumably protesting the pathetic 2nd quarter effort by the Timberwolves, so it's tough to blame her..."
@FitzBeatSr: "Timberwolves being embarrassed 69-45 Fan runs on the floor Towns 20 points 10 rebounds 2.34 left second quarter"
@Tav_E_Fresh: "😩🤦🏿♂️ Fan runs on the court during the Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks"
@Lawless_Reff: "Two girls tried to storm the court of the Timberwolves Knicks game one fell before she even hit the floor lmao"
@CourtsideBuzzX: "Multiple female fans ran on the court in Minnesota tonight! 😳
One fell onto the court right in front of KAT, then another got tackled by security 😂"
Karl-Anthony Towns is playing his first game back at the Target Center since getting traded over the offseason.
The four-time NBA All-Star had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise.
He entered play with averages of 24.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 24 games with the Knicks.