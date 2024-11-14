NBA Fans Amazed By Giannis Antetokounmpo's Epic Performance In Pistons-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Detroit Pistons at home in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won by a score of 127-120 (in overtime) to improve to 4-8 in their first 12 games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 59 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 21/34 from the field in 44 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance.
Ti Windisch: "No words fully convey this Giannis performance tonight. Dominant. Unstoppable. Unyielding. Relentless. All of those and more. Best Buck ever and we’re lucky each and every time he suits up."
@34for2: "GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO TONIGHT:
- 59 points (22 in the 1st QTR)
- 14 rebounds
- 7 assists
- 3 blocks
- 2 steals
MVP REMINDING EVERYONE WHO’S THE BEST IN THE LEAGUE"
@GiannisWorld: "Giannis looked emotional after the game and that performance as the MVP chants er chanted in the arena🥺
Look at what this means to him man"
Nathan Marzion: "Giannis emotional during the postgame as "MVP" chants rain down from Fiserv.
59 points."
@StatMamba: "Giannis Antetokounmpo has the most games with 50+ PTS & 10+ REB since the NBA/ABA merger."
@JustinGarciaNBA: "It’s not just the 59 points. The defensive plays the offensive struggles around him in the first half and the players not on the floor. This is one of the greatest games we’ve ever seen Giannis play"
The Bucks will resume action on Saturday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.