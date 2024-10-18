NBA Fans Are In Major Disagreement With Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley is one of the best players in NBA history.
Yet, the Hall of Famer is arguably an even more successful media personality.
With the 2024-25 NBA season starting next week, Barkley ranked his top 50 players in the league (via Bleacher Report).
So far, his list from 21-50 has been revealed.
Via Bleacher Report: "Chuck ranks his top 50 NBA players ahead of next season
50. CJ McCollum
49. OG Anunoby
48. Isaiah Hartenstein
47. Bradley Beal
46. Trae Young
45. Marcus Smart
44. Myles Turner
43. Donovan Mitchell
42. Tyler Herro
41. Naz Reid
40. Derrick White
39. Karl-Anthony Towns
38. Julius Randle
37. Damian Lillard
36. Brandon Ingram
35. Jrue Holiday
34. Zion Williamson
33. Jamal Murray
32. Aaron Gordon
31. Paul George
30. Tyrese Maxey
29. Jaren Jackson Jr.
28. DeMar DeRozan
27. Ja Morant
26. Jalen Brunson
25. Tyrese Haliburton
24. Jimmy Butler
23. Kristaps Porziņģis
22. Victor Wembanyama
21. Domantas Sabonis"
Many fans reacted to Barkley's list.
@30problemz: "Donovan Mitchell 43???? MAN WHAT"
@Fivestarweez: "This list needs to be deleted immediately"
@povmilkbanned: "This might be the worst list I’ve ever seen"
@LonzoMuse2: "DONOVAN MITCHELL BELOW Tyler Herro
& Naz Reid ??!?!?!??!?!"
GarlandEnjoyer: "Charles barkley just put out the worst player rankings i have ever layed eyes on. Look who he ranked at 43………"
@CelticsAdam34: "DOES THAT SAY MARCUS SMART AHEAD OF TRAE YOUNG LMAO?!"
@statdefender: "Marcus Smart over Trae Young is wild even for Chuck"
@BrendanQ_1999: 'I'm so glad this is the last year of NBA on TNT. Charles and Shaq can finally go away. I respect them as players but I can't take their analysis seriously."
@5x6yn: "This list is unbelievably terrible"
@itsBXSE: "This has to be the nastiest list OF ALL TIME"
Barkley played 16 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.
He won the 1993 MVP and made 11 NBA All-Star Games.