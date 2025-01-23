NBA Fans Are Showing Sympathy For Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons was once among the best players in the NBA when he made three All-Star Games with the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, he has dealt with a lot of injuries that have derailed the prime of his career.
On Tuesday, there was a post (via X) that went viral about Simmons.
@freewave3 wrote: "I don’t blame Ben simmons for falling off that back stuff is no joke
Back soreness from working out makes me questionable for daily activities can’t imagine playing after surgeries"
There were over 15,000 likes, and many people expressed their sympathy for the 28-year-old.
@FlakoSentYa: "hurt my back a few times playing sports to the point where I couldn't walk and it is without doubt the worst pain I've ever experienced
It's also humiliating
It's why I always will root for Simmons because I don't even know half of it with all the back surgeries he's had"
@blazer_debo: "I hate that this is objectively true cause I want to hate Ben Simmons with my whole heart but always remember how debilitating back pain can be 💔"
@Slim_Reaper11: "His back gone. We never getting that Ben again"
@MIK3MCDANIEL: "my brother had a back injury and he said it would deada** hurt to live those are the worst injuries ever"
@vGLegendz: "I been having lower back pain that lingers from time to time and when im sitting in bed it starts to flare up.. its not a pretty sight. Start sweating and going numb"
@RandumbProdigy: "I always tell people who trash him look at Michael Porter Jr before and after his back injury plays completely different"
Simmons is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 30 games.
He has missed the previous three games due to an illness.