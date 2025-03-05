NBA Fans Are Showing Sympathy For Dallas Mavericks Star Klay Thompson
Over the offseason, Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks to help Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic win the 2025 NBA Championship.
However, the Mavs have traded Doncic (and Irving has been ruled out for the remainder of the season).
Many people on social media have been talking about Thompson.
@NBAMemes: "Kyrie- Hurt
AD- Hurt
Luka- Traded
Klay Thompson on the Mavs:"
@Glenjr1988: "I know Klay Thompson regrets going to Dallas."
@SeagerSmashin: "Honestly wouldn’t be surprised to see Klay Thompson want to leave Dallas this offseason, he came to Dallas to play with Luka and Kai and there’s a chance he doesn’t play with either ever again"
@mattnein: "Klay Thompson signed to play the final years of his career alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Instead he gets Kai Jones and Kessler Edwards."
@mariahcrose: "Klay Thompson looking at Draymond & Steph"
@traaang: "Klay Thompson the last 30 days on this Mavs team"
Thompson had spent the first 13 years of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer is currently averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 54 games.