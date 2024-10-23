NBA Fans Are Upset With Zion Williamson For Missing Bulls-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson is among the most exciting players in the NBA.
However, the former Duke superstar has been unable to stay on the floor consistently over his five seasons in the NBA.
For Wednesday's game agains the Chicago Bulls, Williamson was ruled out due to an illness.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Zion Williamson (illness) is OUT tonight v. Chicago"
Many fans were upset upon hearing the news.
@PlayoffLucro: "League so soft now man Kobe would play through plagues damn near"
@JeremyPeters8: "NBA is turning into a joke. Imagine Patrick Mahomes missing game 1 cause of an illness. Imagine missing your first day of work cause you got the sniffles."
@SUKnives: "I am SICK (non-COVID illness) of this season already"
@ZRob4444: "I didn’t want to watch you play anyways😢"
@LebronFLB: "He’s a bust he don’t make all nba this season idc"
@APH00PS: "No Kawhi, Embiid, or Zion to start the season.
Time is a flat circle"
@okcamars: "kawhi embiid zion middleton all being out opening night is actual comedy, they playing into their sterotype lmao"
Williamson finished last season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Pelicans got swept in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder (Williamson was injured for the series).
Following the Bulls, the Pelicans will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening in Oregon.