NBA Fans Aren't Buying Latest Ben Simmons Hype
Ben Simmons continues to be a hot topic around the NBA.
He came into the league looking like he could be a potential Hall of Famer.
However, the former LSU star has struggled and dealt with injuries over the last few seasons.
On Monday evening, NBA trainer Chris Brickley made a post to Instagram with a bold caption.
Brickley: "@bensimmons is back to playing All Star talent level basketball. Big season loading……"
Many fans were not buying the hype.
Via @DivvyBet: "HOW MANY TIMES ARE WE GONNA DO THIS"
Via @19_loading: "Ben Simmons announcing his comeback every year"
Via @WadexFlash: "Same script every offseason"
Via @LaRespectful_: "Not this again"
Via @jbondwagon: "We’ve heard this over the last 3 summers. Right on cue"
Via @NevaMiss24: "Heard this 3 years in a row. He aint fooling me!"
Via @CookedByRiley0: "Give it up already 😭😭"
Via @NewMediaSports_: "Every offseason it’s a fake bounce back season for Ben Simmons"
Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
He has only appeared in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.
The 28-year-old initially made three All-Star Games in his first four seasons.
The Nets finished last year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and are in the middle of a significant rebuild after trading Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges over the last two seasons.