NBA Fans Aren't Buying Latest Ben Simmons Hype

NBA fans were not excited about the recent workout clip of Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

Ben Stinar

Jan 6, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons continues to be a hot topic around the NBA.

He came into the league looking like he could be a potential Hall of Famer.

However, the former LSU star has struggled and dealt with injuries over the last few seasons.

On Monday evening, NBA trainer Chris Brickley made a post to Instagram with a bold caption.

Brickley: "@bensimmons is back to playing All Star talent level basketball. Big season loading……"

Many fans were not buying the hype.

Via @DivvyBet: "HOW MANY TIMES ARE WE GONNA DO THIS"

Via @19_loading: "Ben Simmons announcing his comeback every year"

Via @WadexFlash: "Same script every offseason"

Via @LaRespectful_: "Not this again"

Via @jbondwagon: "We’ve heard this over the last 3 summers. Right on cue"

Via @NevaMiss24: "Heard this 3 years in a row. He aint fooling me!"

Via @CookedByRiley0: "Give it up already 😭😭"

Via @NewMediaSports_: "Every offseason it’s a fake bounce back season for Ben Simmons"

Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.

He has only appeared in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old initially made three All-Star Games in his first four seasons.

Dec 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Nets finished last year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and are in the middle of a significant rebuild after trading Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges over the last two seasons.

